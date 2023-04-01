Home Technology Google Proximity Sharing Beta enters Windows, supports multiple file types, and it is more convenient to transfer between Android and Android (including download points)
More than a year ago, Google announced Proximity Sharing for Windows devices at CES 2022, and the company said at the time that the app would allow users to easily transfer between Android and Windows devices. Now that the Beta version of this feature is finally available, anyone who runs a 64-bit Windows 10 or higher system can download and try it out. The only thing that is not yet supported is the Arm device.

Google has now launched a beta of Proximity Sharing for Windows, an app that will allow users to seamlessly transfer files between Android and Windows devices. If you’re familiar with Apple’s AirDrop, Proximity Sharing emulates this experience, and you can connect your Android to any compatible Windows computer to transfer files, videos, documents, audio files, or even entire folders faster when needed .

[Download Proximity Sharing Beta from the official website, click here]

After downloading and installing, the whole usage process is very simple. First you have to log in to your Google account, then give your computer a recognizable name and you’re ready to go. Internet service and Bluetooth function must be turned on during connection transmission, and the proximity sharing function must also be turned on on the mobile phone.

On top of that, there are privacy enhancements that allow users to choose how they interact with each other across devices. You can show the device to everyone. If you value privacy, you can only share it with your contacts. Users can even set the program to only display their own device. Whichever option you choose, you can rest assured that all transfers are end-to-end encrypted.

Proximity Sharing Beta can provide two-way transfer between computer and Android device, the received files will be stored in the default location, if you want to change the settings, just click the gear icon in the upper right corner, and then change the received files from here file location.

Overall, while the phone connection with Windows may seem like a bit of overlap at first glance, there are clear differences in the nature of the two. Mobile Link is mainly used to allow you to view photos, messages, communication records, dial and receive calls, etc. on your mobile phone from your computer, while Proximity Sharing focuses on various file transfers. The combination of the two will work better. For example, when you want to browse photos on a big screen, you can use your mobile phone to connect, and you don’t need to transfer the photos in your mobile phone to your computer; if you want to transfer files and files downloaded from your mobile phone to your computer, you can Sharing is more convenient because more file types are supported.

