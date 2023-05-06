Google rumored to launch Pixel Watch 2 this fall

Engadget

Although Google’s original Pixel Watch took a long time to prepare, the development of the successor product seems to be much smoother. 9to5Google recently learned from an informant that the Pixel Watch 2 may debut alongside the Pixel 8 series this fall. From the point of view of time, Google previewed the watch at I/O last year, and then officially launched it at the end of the year. If it is a similar arrangement this time, we may hear some news at I/O 2023 in a few days.

Regarding the Pixel Watch 2 itself, not many details have been exposed yet. But based on the feedback obtained from the first generation, there is a lot of room for improvement in the performance and battery life of the device, and it is best to have more options in terms of size. As for the software part, the early Android 14 code hints that the new version of Wear OS may use the Material You color scheme, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), body temperature measurement and other functions are improvements that users want to see.