Wang Yabin’s new dance work “Swan, Different Stories” premiered in Switzerland_Guangming.com

On May 5th, commissioned by the Lucerne Theater and choreographed/directed by the young Chinese dancer Wang Yabin, the new dance work “Swan, A Different Story” “Swan, A Different Story” had its world premiere at the Lucerne Theater in Switzerland.

The Lucerne Symphony Orchestra performed the classic “Swan Lake” live. Wang Yabin used the rich colors and emotional power of Tchaikovsky’s music to tell a story about genius, madness and especially love. There are no swans or lakes, but a narrative contemporary dance drama, which combines tradition and modernity in a superb and charming way, and presents it to every audience present.

From dancer to choreographer, from dance to film and television, from classical to modern, from domestic to international, Wang Yabin has continuously broadened her dance path and artistic life. In 2009, Wang Yabin founded his studio and set up a creative platform, adhering to the creative concept of “telling Chinese stories in world languages ​​and presenting world stories with Chinese elements”, and started the artistic creation journey of “Yabin and her friends”. At the same time, as a young teacher of Beijing Dance Academy, Wang Yabin created 13 high-quality stage works with the support of the Academy and different art institutions through in-depth international cooperation. Many dance works in this series, such as “Gathering”, “Growth” and “Tsing Yi”, have been invited to perform in important international art festivals and theaters for many times, and have received praise from many international media. They have also performed cultural performances and exchanges abroad on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. .

The reason for this commission was the artistic cooperation with the famous choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and the dance creation cooperation with the English National Ballet’s “Global Women in Choreography Project”. As a choreographer/director, Wang Yabin creates and arranges new dance works for the theater. (Zhang Xiaorong)

still photography ighoehn

