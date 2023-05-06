Home » Wang Yabin’s new dance work “Swan, Different Stories” premiered in Switzerland_Guangming.com
Entertainment

Wang Yabin’s new dance work “Swan, Different Stories” premiered in Switzerland_Guangming.com

by admin
Wang Yabin’s new dance work “Swan, Different Stories” premiered in Switzerland_Guangming.com

On May 5th, commissioned by the Lucerne Theater and choreographed/directed by the young Chinese dancer Wang Yabin, the new dance work “Swan, A Different Story” “Swan, A Different Story” had its world premiere at the Lucerne Theater in Switzerland.

Wang Yabin's new dance work

The Lucerne Symphony Orchestra performed the classic “Swan Lake” live. Wang Yabin used the rich colors and emotional power of Tchaikovsky’s music to tell a story about genius, madness and especially love. There are no swans or lakes, but a narrative contemporary dance drama, which combines tradition and modernity in a superb and charming way, and presents it to every audience present.

Wang Yabin's new dance work

From dancer to choreographer, from dance to film and television, from classical to modern, from domestic to international, Wang Yabin has continuously broadened her dance path and artistic life. In 2009, Wang Yabin founded his studio and set up a creative platform, adhering to the creative concept of “telling Chinese stories in world languages ​​and presenting world stories with Chinese elements”, and started the artistic creation journey of “Yabin and her friends”. At the same time, as a young teacher of Beijing Dance Academy, Wang Yabin created 13 high-quality stage works with the support of the Academy and different art institutions through in-depth international cooperation. Many dance works in this series, such as “Gathering”, “Growth” and “Tsing Yi”, have been invited to perform in important international art festivals and theaters for many times, and have received praise from many international media. They have also performed cultural performances and exchanges abroad on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. .

See also  More than 4,300 dinosaur footprints discovered in Xuanhua, Hebei - Xinhua English.news.cn

Wang Yabin's new dance work

The reason for this commission was the artistic cooperation with the famous choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and the dance creation cooperation with the English National Ballet’s “Global Women in Choreography Project”. As a choreographer/director, Wang Yabin creates and arranges new dance works for the theater. (Zhang Xiaorong)

Wang Yabin's new dance work

Wang Yabin's new dance work

still photography ighoehn

[
责编：杨帆 ]

You may also like

BMKÖS publishes a comprehensive study on visitor behavior...

Barrie – 5K – HeavyPop.at

CORRODED – Finally let the “monster” off the...

Mother’s Day must-see movie “Mother’s Gift” reveals the...

Unearth – The Wretched; The Ruinous

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Miranda’s Apartment Is Selling...

Tygers Of Pan Tang – Bloodlines – Album...

LEGO joins hands with Disney to launch the...

Where you can drink cheaply in Vienna

2022/12/17 – Oaks & Jabs have found their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy