Google search for “the two words” and found the ball on the webpage to experience the healing mini-game immediately! | Plastic

From time to time, the search engine Google will launch hidden functions or small games to interact with users in surprises. Recently, some netizens discovered that as long as they search for a certain word on Google, an interactive game will start. A ball with a weird shape will appear in the center of the page. With a simple operation, the ball can “fool” anything on the webpage. Text, pictures and search boxes can be decompressed and “fooled away” , you can also experience it using a local browser in Hong Kong.
Recently, a Japanese netizen shared that the trial version of “Katama Soul” can be played immediately on the webpage. It turns out that as long as you search for “katamari” on Google, click on the “ball pattern” on the top right of the page to enter the game. The game operation is very easy, you only need to move the mouse or keyboard to control the rolling direction of the ball.