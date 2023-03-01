During MWC 2023, Google previewed nine new functions/features in Android and WearOS to improve the connectivity, productivity, accessibility and entertainment of Android devices.

A new Google Keep Widget will appear on the desktop of the Android device, and users can efficiently manage notes and to-do items through the Widget. Google has updated the support for the PDF annotation function in the Google Drive application, allowing users to use a stylus or finger to complete the PDF annotation operation on the touch screen.

The Google Meet app now automatically enters noise-canceling mode when users are on a call; users can connect Bluetooth headsets to Chromebooks with a single click, supported by Fast Pair; the updated Emoji Kitchen in Gboard adds new emoji combinations, Users can redesign different emoticons in this function and send them as stickers; some new animations updated by Google Wallet can confirm whether the user’s in-store transaction is successful.