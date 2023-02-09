Foreign media reported that Google Chromium developers are working on an experimental version of the Blink engine for Apple iOS.search engineif this new search engine can be used by the public on the iPhone, it will break Apple’s restrictions on search engines and browsers.

According to Apple’s App Store regulations, browser apps for iOS and iPad OS must use their own WebKit browser engine. For example, Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers are composed of Chromium architecture on macOS and Window operating systems, but these two browsers must use Apple WebKit on iOS, so that the behavior of these two browsers is similar to Safari is similar.

According to foreign media reports, judging from the code content of Google’s experimental search engine, this browser App looks like a backup browser that has just begun to be written, and some key functions are still missing in the early stages. Google claims that the app is only “an experimental prototype” designed to understand certain aspects of iOS performance, but will not be available to users because it will continue to comply with Apple’s policies.

Although Google stated that it will comply with the App Store’s regulations, it also means that Google expects to change Apple’s platform regulations and hopes to release a self-developed browser in the App Store.

Apple Apple’s restrictions on search engines have been challenged in recent years, and have even become the subject of antitrust investigations. Even Apple’sU.S.The government has also recently legislated to prevent major companies from acting as gatekeepers to disable other search engines on their own platforms.

In addition, what is considered a digital version of antitrust lawEuropean UnionThe “DMA Digital Market Law” is also expected to force Apple to give up its gatekeeper status, allowing third-party application stores to be opened on its own platform, and restrictions on search engines to be lifted. When these relevant regulations are implemented, it means that Google’s experimental search engine with today’s structure will have a leading edge on iOS.

