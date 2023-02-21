Home Technology Google uses the Jetpack Compose framework to refactor the Android 14 settings page
Google uses the Jetpack Compose framework to refactor the Android 14 settings page

Google uses the Jetpack Compose framework to refactor the Android 14 settings page

As early as 2019, Google developed Jetpack Compose, a writing method for developing native Android applications using Kotlin. Instead of designing application UI through XML View, it allows developers to design through a declarative method.

From the time of release, Google has vigorously promoted the use of Jetpack Compose in Android applications to developers, and its Play Store application store has been refactored through Jetpack Compose.

According to the latest news from the foreign media 9To5Google, Google is now constantly using Jetpack Compose and Android 14’s settings application, code-named “Spa”, and has reshaped some pages, including applications, notifications and languages. Preferences related pages.

Jetpack Compose is Google’s main development framework. It is a declarative and responsive UI framework. It is written more like the web framework Flutter because it is easy to write. Android 14 and subsequent systems are expected to increase the need for Jetpack Compose. usage of.

The first developer preview of Android 14 (Developer Preview) has been released a few days ago, which has enhanced support for screen devices of different sizes. The main targets are tablets and foldable devices, and a series of details have been improved.

