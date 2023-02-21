Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 21st Topic: Optimizing the Tax Business Environment to Boost High-Quality Development—Focus on the Launch of the Second Batch of Measures in the “Spring Breeze Action for Convenience in Tax Handling” in 2023

Xinhua News Agency reporters Wang Yuxiao and Han Jianuo

The reporter learned from the press conference held by the State Administration of Taxation on the 21st that in order to continue to optimize the tax business environment and help high-quality development, the State Administration of Taxation has further focused on the demands and expectations of taxpayers and payers, and launched the 2023 “Convenient Taxation Spring Breeze” Action” second batch of 25 service measures.

25 measures to further facilitate tax payment

Shen Xinguo, director of the Tax Service Department of the State Administration of Taxation, introduced that the second batch of 25 convenience service measures include improving the quality of appeal response, improving the efficiency of policy implementation, improving fine service files, speeding up intelligent tax processing, streamlining procedures and upgrading, and standardizing law enforcement. Starting from one aspect, we will solve practical problems for taxpayers and fee payers.

“The second batch of measures covers a wider area and has richer content.” Huang Yun, a spokesman for the State Administration of Taxation, said that the follow-up measures focus on efficient implementation of policies, and accurate policy promotion through multiple channels, so that tax policy dividends can be enjoyed directly and quickly. At the same time, promote social insurance handling and payment business “one-stop service”, explore the implementation of electronic tax bureau stamp duty “one-click zero declaration” and other measures, further promote intelligent tax handling, and help enterprises reduce burden and increase efficiency.

“In addition, the second batch of measures is still focusing on optimizing law enforcement methods, such as implementing persuasive education, reminders and other law enforcement methods for some tax-related matters of a specific nature, actively carrying out credit restoration, and guiding business entities to participate in fair competition and fair competition. Healthy and orderly development.” Huang Yun said.

Huang Yun said that in addition to facilitating taxpayers to pay taxes and fees, Chinese tax authorities are also actively serving high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. The “Belt and Road” Tax Collection and Management Capacity Promotion Alliance has publicly released version 1.0 of the alliance’s curriculum system to the world. In the construction of this curriculum system, the Chinese side has actively participated and made important contributions through the alliance office. Through the joint launch of the curriculum system and in-depth taxation training, we will help the “Belt and Road” partners to jointly improve their tax collection and management capabilities while strengthening experience sharing and mutual learning.

Expand the promotion results of electronic tax payment across provinces and regions across the country

In recent years, the tax department has vigorously promoted electronic tax payment, focusing on providing taxpayers with convenient and efficient tax services. At present, 99% of tax declarations have been handled online, and more than 95% of taxes have been paid into the warehouse through electronic tax payment.

“However, for the tax payable arising from business activities such as setting up project departments and branches across provinces and different places, there are problems such as the low degree of electronicization and inconvenient transfer and payment between the place of registration and the place of operation. “Said Rong Hailou, Director of the Revenue Planning and Accounting Department of the State Administration of Taxation.

According to Rong Hailou, starting from 2021, the taxation department and the treasury department of the People’s Bank of China will strengthen collaborative innovation, and select 12 regions such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the Yangtze River Delta, where cross-provincial business activities are more active, to take the lead in carrying out cross-provincial and remote electronic tax payment pilots , and further increase promotion efforts in 2022. In 2022, more than 150 commercial banks have supported the handling of cross-provincial and remote electronic tax payment services, and a total of 310,000 cross-provincial and remote electronic tax payments have been processed, with a tax payment of 57.5 billion yuan.

Rong Hailou said that this year, in accordance with the deployment and arrangement of the “Spring Breeze Action for Convenience of Taxation for the People”, we will further expand the promotion results of electronic tax payment across provinces and regions across the country. Cooperate with the guidance of the treasury department of the People’s Bank of China to promote more qualified local commercial banks to participate in and support cross-provincial and remote electronic tax payment. At the same time, expand the coverage of tax payment business, and improve the convenience of taxpayers operating across provinces.

Do a good job in promoting and implementing the first batch of tax-related reform measures for business environment innovation pilots

Optimizing the business environment is the key to cultivating and stimulating the vitality of business entities and enhancing the endogenous motivation for development.

Shen Xinguo introduced that in 2021, my country will deploy pilot projects for business environment innovation in six cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Chongqing. In 2022, the General Office of the State Council issued a notice deciding to replicate and promote 50 innovative pilot measures across the country, including 12 tax-related measures.

Shen Xinguo said that he will improve the working mechanism of “promoting implementation-preventing risks-supervising effectiveness-tracking evaluation-continuous optimization”, guiding tax authorities in pilot cities to focus on the needs of taxpayers, increasing the intensity of first-hand trials, and accumulating more innovative experience. At the same time, guide and urge tax authorities in non-pilot regions to do a good job in replication and promotion, so that innovative measures can achieve greater results nationwide, and promote the continuous optimization and improvement of the tax business environment.

At the press conference, in response to some criminals carrying out tax-related fraud through the Internet, Huang Yun said that the State Administration of Taxation will continue to increase efforts to control tax-related fraud and public exposure, and at the same time remind taxpayers and payers to raise their awareness of prevention. Tax officials come to collect taxes and fees, promote various “new policies” for tax refunds, or receive unknown links and QR codes that are fake tax-related information, etc., and do not disclose privacy or transfer payments. In case of any relevant situation, please consult the 12366 service hotline or the competent tax authority for further verification, or immediately call 110 or the anti-fraud hotline 96110 for help.