South Korea's chip exports plummeted by 43.9% in February: Samsung, SK Hynix lost hemp SSD, and memory plummeted, but they couldn't sell.

South Korea’s chip exports plummeted by 43.9% in February: Samsung, SK Hynix lost hemp SSD, and memory plummeted, but they couldn’t sell.

South Korea’s chip exports plummeted by 43.9% in February: Samsung, SK Hynix lost hemp SSD, memory plummeted and could not sell

South Korea’s exports in the first 20 days of February fell 2.3 percent year-on-year due to sluggish chip shipments, data from the Korea Customs Service showed on Tuesday. South Korea’s exports totaled $33.5 billion between Feb. 1 and 20, compared with $34.3 billion a year earlier, the data showed.

Imports rose 9.3 percent year-on-year to $39.5 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $5.9 billion. Chip exports in the first 20 days of February fell 43.9% year-on-year to $3.8 billion, the data showed.

In January of this year, South Korea’s exports fell by 16.6% year-on-year to US$46.27 billion, of which chip exports fell by 44.5%, falling for five consecutive months.

According to news from the supply chain, due to the slump in global consumer electronics demand, this has led to a serious year-on-year decline in the revenue of related supply chain manufacturers, especially storage demand.

Although the prices of SSDs and memory continue to drop, users’ demand for purchases is not strong. This has led to high inventories of Samsung and SK Hynix, and the financial reports released by related storage manufacturers have also shown this problem. The serious losses are not good enough to stimulate sales.

At present, the industry generally expects that the semiconductor industry will have an inflection point in the second half of this year, but this is only an expectation, and it may not be so optimistic in reality…

