Google will publicly showcase the Pixel Tablet before Google I/O on the 10th of next month-ePrice.HK

Although Google I/O was only held on May 10, the Pixel Tablet, which is expected to be released on that day, was first teased by Google last year, but the overall body design has not been made public. When the Pixel Fold folding machine was released by the whistleblower, the Pixel Tablet’s real machine photos were also circulated on the Internet, but it was not a mysterious channel, but the Pixel Tablet was becoming a public exhibit.

Appeared in Milan Design Week

Google is one of the exhibitors at Milan Design Week held in Italy. Their exhibition called “Shaped by Water” showcased a large number of Google’s hardware products, including Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro mobile phones, Pixel Watch smart watches and Nest smart speakers wait. Eagle-eyed visitors also spotted several Pixel Tablets in Coral pink-orange, Hazel green and Porcelain beige.

Net transmission is engineering machine version

Recent revelations indicate that the tablet can be used as a home smart screen. In order to protect user privacy, a Privacy Switch button will be added to the body, and the camera and microphone functions will be turned off once pressed. The Pixel Tablet exhibited at Milan Design Week did not see this privacy button, so some people speculated that Google showed an early prototype or model.

