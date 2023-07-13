Google’s Artificial Intelligence, Bard, Expands Access to More Countries and Languages

Title: Google’s Artificial Intelligence Bard Expands Access and Features to More Countries and Languages

Subtitle: Users can now enjoy personalized experiences, improved creative stimulation, and enhanced capabilities

Google’s artificial intelligence, Bard, has recently extended its accessibility to more countries and languages. According to exclusive information obtained by Infobae, Bard is now available in over 40 new languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, German, and Portuguese. Moreover, the access has been expanded to countries such as Brazil and the 27 nations of the European Union. This expansion comes with the introduction of new features that allow users to personalize their experiences, stimulate creativity, and engage in a wide range of activities.

One of the notable additions is the ability for Bard’s responses to be heard aloud, serving as a useful tool for proper pronunciation, enjoying poems, or understanding scripts. Users can simply type their queries and then select the sound icon to activate this feature. Additionally, new options have been added to the sidebar of the tool, enabling users to pin, rename, and resume recent conversations, facilitating the continuation of ongoing discussions.

Furthermore, the updated coding feature now allows the export of Python code to both Replit and Google Colab, expanding the coding capabilities of the AI. Sharing replies from Bard chats has also been made easier, allowing users to effortlessly share specific parts or entire conversations.

Notably for Spanish-speaking users, Bard is now available in the Spanish language, providing a more tailored experience. Google has also promised the addition of more features to Spanish and other available languages, including the ability to customize Bard’s responses and utilize images in queries.

Ethics in AI has been a key focus for Google to mitigate biases and negative sentiments within Bard’s responses. Romina Stella, Product Manager responsible for Bard, confirmed that there is a dedicated team working on ensuring clean and unbiased content. Bard, being in its experimental stage, is specifically designed to recognize and respond to negative comments or disrespectful language since it cannot yet comprehend human feelings.

Google has shared some recommendations to maximize the benefits of the new Bard features, including exploring famous landmarks, generating creative texts, obtaining summaries of complex topics, receiving programming assistance, and transforming real-life problems or queries into actionable plans.

Bard is an Artificial Intelligence system developed by Google that allows users to interact with it through text messages. Powered by LaMDA, an experimental language model designed specifically for dialog applications, Bard was initially accessible only to a select group of individuals in limited testing. As an AI platform, Bard combines extensive knowledge sourced from the web with the intelligence and creativity of advanced language models, making it an ideal resource for inspiration, creativity, and curiosity.

While Google has historically dominated the internet search market, competition has emerged with the emergence of AI models capable of providing conversational information. One key differentiation factor for Bard is the power of its database, which enables it to deliver up-to-date and high-quality answers.

Developed with PaLM 2, Google’s new language model supporting 100 languages, Bard enriches the browsing experience by providing relevant content. One can access Bard by visiting bard.google.com in the browser and signing in with their Google account. Once signed in, users are directed to the start tab, where they can click on the “Try Bard” button. After agreeing to the terms and conditions, users can begin exploring Bard’s capabilities.

As Google continues to enhance the functionality and accessibility of Bard, users can expect even more exciting features and enhanced language support in the future. With its combination of extensive knowledge and advanced language models, Bard remains at the forefront of AI-powered conversational information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

