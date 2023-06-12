Home » [Gospel for computer fans]Nvidia GeForce Now service will introduce Microsoft PC Game Pass games-Hong Kong Economic Times-Instant News Channel-Technology
PC Game Pass’ catalog will be able to be played on any device with GeForce Now, including low-spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs, and more. (Nvidia)

Microsoft (Microsoft) and Nvidia earlier reached a 10-year agreement to license Xbox PC games to Nvidia’s streaming service platform GeForce Now. Microsoft announced that it will take this plan a step further by making PC Game Pass titles available to users through Nvidia GeForce Now in the coming months.

According to Sarah Bond, head of Xbox Creator Experience, PC Game Pass’ catalog will be able to be played on any device with GeForce Now, including low-spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs, and more.

But he also mentioned that GeForce Now members will be able to “play a select selection of PC Game Pass titles from our library,” meaning that the library’s catalog will only include a subset of games.

Foreign media “The Verge” pointed out that if PC Game Pass users want to experience longer and higher-quality streaming games, they may consider upgrading to GeForce Now’s RTX 4080 package; after testing, the performance of RTX 4080 is better than Xbox Its own cloud gaming products.

