There are local heavy rains in the southwestern region, southern China and other places. There are strong convective weather in Huanghuai, Jianghan and other places.

According to news from the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory on the 12th, from the 12th to the 15th, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of South China, Yunnan, Guizhou, and southeastern Tibet, and there were local heavy or heavy rains. In the next two days, there will be showers or thunderstorms in eastern Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, North China, Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jianghuai, and northeastern Jiangnan, and local strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, strong winds, or hail.

There are local heavy rains in Southwest China, eastern South China and other places

From the 12th to the 15th, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of South China, Yunnan, Guizhou, and southeastern Tibet, and local heavy rains or heavy rains.

Starting from the 16th, there will be moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in the eastern part of Southwest China, Jianghan, Jiangnan, and South China.

There are strong convective weather in Huanghuai, Jianghan and other places

In the next two days, there will be showers or thunderstorms in eastern Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, North China, Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jianghuai, and northeastern Jiangnan, and local strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, strong winds, or hail. It is expected that from 08:00 on June 12 to 08:00 on June 13, there will be 8-10 thunderstorms or hail in parts of southeastern Shanxi, southeastern Shandong, northwestern Henan, Hubei, northern Hunan, and northwestern Guangxi; Heilongjiang Eastern, central Liaoning, southeastern Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, southern Shandong, southern Henan, western Anhui, Hubei, northern Hunan, northwestern Jiangxi, northeastern Chongqing, south-central Guizhou, Yunnan, western Guangxi, northeastern Hainan Island, etc. There will be short-term heavy rainfall in some areas, with an hourly rainfall of 20-40 mm, and local areas can reach more than 60 mm. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow warning for severe convective weather at 06:00 on June 12.

Figure 1 National thunderstorm gale or hail warning (08:00 on June 12 to 08:00 on June 13) Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

There are hot weather in Huanghuai, Jianghan and other places

In the next three days, parts of Xinjiang, western Gansu, western Inner Mongolia, southern North China, western Huanghuai, central and southern Jiangnan, and northern South China will have high-temperature weather of 35-37°C, and high temperatures in Turpan, Xinjiang and other places will exceed 40°C.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on June 12 to 08:00 on June 13, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern Guizhou, southeastern and northwestern Yunnan, northern Guangxi, northeastern Hainan Island, most of Taiwan Island, central Hubei, and southeastern Tibet. Local rainstorm or heavy rainstorm (50~130 mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of central, northern and eastern Xinjiang, and central Inner Mongolia (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on June 12-08:00 on June 13) Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

From 08:00 on June 13 to 08:00 on June 14, there were heavy rains in southern Yunnan, southern and eastern Guangxi, most of Guangdong, central and southern Taiwan Island, and southeastern Tibet, and heavy rains (50-90 mm) in some areas. There are 5-6 winds in eastern Xinjiang and other places (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on June 13-08:00 on June 14) Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

From 08:00 on June 14 to 08:00 on June 15, there were heavy rains in central and western Yunnan, southern Guangxi, central and southern Guangdong, central and southern Taiwan Island, and southeastern Tibet, and there were heavy rains (50-90 mm) in some areas (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on June 14 to 08:00 on June 15) Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website