Gpt-4, here are 8 real use cases that are emerging from the new artificial intelligence

Gpt-4, here are 8 real use cases that are emerging from the new artificial intelligence

Instruction

There are numerous and now obvious cases of use of ChatGpt (even free) for educational purposes, to help oneself in studying or create lessons for students. But version 4 is now also used for more sophisticated purposes. The DuoLinguo company has created us a personal language tutor, equipped with artificial intelligence. Provides answers to DuoLinguo subscribers and conversation practice. For now in Spanish and French. Khan Academy also uses GPT-4 to help students with a personalized instant tutor.

Analysis of knowledge and business decisions

Morgan Stanley, a financial services firm, employs an in-house Gpt-4-based chatbot that can sift through Morgan Stanley’s own massive PDF intellectual capital. Thus it can provide solutions to consultants’ problems. Around 200 employees use the system on a regular basis and their suggestions help make it even better. The company is evaluating additional OpenAI technology to facilitate conversations with customers.

Smarter virtual assistants

The greater precision of Gpt-4 and also the ability to “devour” long texts can be used precisely to create chatbots for internal use (for one’s employees). Stripe (digital payments company) thus created a virtual assistant for its developers, able to understand their requests, analyze the technical material, summarize the solutions and provide website summaries.

In fact, the function of the new Bing, Microsoft’s search engine, and also the first Gpt-4 application to be created, is similar. Intercom was among the first companies to develop a customer service bot based on Gpt-4.

Coding facile

Twitter user Pietor Schirano created a version of Pong in less than 60 seconds, with ChatGpt 4. Another user created an arcade game and yet another launched an iOS application. AI has been helping developers for some time (for debugging, see Microsoft’s CoPilot).

