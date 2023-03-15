A green city, also known as a sustainable city, is a city that is geared towards environmentally friendly and sustainable development. This means taking action to reduce environmental impact and promote access to green spaces and natural resources.

An important aspect of Green Cities is the promotion of the use of renewable energy. This can be achieved by using solar and wind energy, but also by promoting public transport and promoting cycling and walking. Another important measure is the creation of green spaces and parks that serve as both recreational areas and carbon sinks.

Another important element of Green Cities is the promotion of sustainable buildings. These buildings should be energy efficient and use renewable energy. The use of environmentally friendly building materials and the creation of roof gardens and green spaces on buildings also contribute to sustainable urban development.

Another important measure to promote a Green City is the promotion of education and sensitization of the population to environmental issues. This can be achieved through educational programs in schools and through public campaigns.

Taken together, all of these measures contribute to making a city a good place to live, work and relax. A green city is not only good for the environment, but also for the health and well-being of its citizens. It is important that cities around the world step up their efforts to become sustainable and green cities.