Greentech EU aims to reach 45% renewable energy by 2030 – new directive

Renewable energies such as wind, solar and hydropower must be significantly expanded in the European Union. By 2030, renewables are expected to account for 42.5 percent of total energy consumption in the EU, according to a directive approved by EU states. The voluntary target is to reach 45 percent. All countries will contribute to achieving goals in the areas of transport, industry, buildings and district heating and cooling, according to a statement from the EU states. Greentech Solar: The share of renewable energy in the EU is currently only 32 percent by 2030. Photo: Andreas Gucklhorn Unsplash

Previously, the EU target for the share of renewable energy by 2030 was 32 percent. According to the Federal Environment Agency, the share of renewable energies in Germany was 20.4 percent last year.

The new rules are based on a proposal from the EU Commission. The European Parliament and EU states then negotiated a compromise on this basis at the end of March.

Parliament formally approved the outcome of the negotiations in mid-September. The Renewable Energy Directive will now be published in the EU Official Journal and will come into force 20 days later. According to the information, the states have 18 months after it comes into force to implement it into national law.

