Culture Moves Europe call for artists opens again – mica

For the second time, CULTURE MOVES EUROPE is offering artists in all 40 European countries the opportunity to submit applications for mobility grants. In addition to promoting musical mobility, the program financed by the European Union and implemented by the Goethe-Institut eV also covers the areas of architecture, cultural heritage, design and fashion design, literature, performing and visual arts. Applications for mobility grants can be submitted between October 2, 2023 and May 31, 2024 (23:59:59 CET).

Culture Moves Europe provides mobility grants for artists and cultural professionals in all 40 Creative Europe countries. It covers the sectors of architecture, cultural heritage, design and fashion design, literature, music, performing arts, and visual arts.

The scheme consists of two action lines:

Individual Mobility Action: for individuals and groups of up to 5 persons.

Residency Action: for legal entities to host between 1 and 5 artists and cultural professionals.

Specific incentives are provided both to encourage green mobility and to ensure the inclusion of people from diverse backgrounds active in the cultural and creative fields.

What is the Individual Mobility Action for?

The Individual Mobility Action of Culture Moves Europe provides financial support to artists and cultural professionals who, in collaboration with an international partner (either an organisation or an individual), wish to carry out a mobility project between Creative Europe countries.

Through this action, Culture Moves Europe aims to support artists and cultural professionals in developing their careers internationally, learning and cooperating beyond borders. Applicants are free to choose who they want to work with, as well as the outline and goals of their project.

Grants are calculated for each individual artist and cultural professional based on the project duration, with top-ups for specific needs. The mobility grant contributes to travel costs and daily expenses during the implementation of the project. Through top-ups, additional financial support is granted based on individual needs such as A&CPs living with disabilities, travelling to or from OCTs or ORs, with custody of minors, or using sustainable means of travelling.

In addition to encouraging the inclusion of people from different backgrounds and profiles, this mobility project strives for environmental sustainability by endorsing sustainable practices in mobility projects.

During the selection process, special attention is given to ensure gender, country, and sectoral balance, as well as to include emerging artists and cultural professionals.

Artists and cultural professionals in the following sectors may apply:

architecture

cultural heritage

design and fashion design

literature

music

visual arts

performing arts

Eligibility criteria

To apply, you must be

at least 18 years old

legally reside in a country that participates in the Creative Europe programme including Overseas countries and Territories and the Outermost regions of the EU

be an artist or cultural professional active in cultural and creative sectors listed above

have an international partner with whom you will work on your cultural project

applicants legally residing in Ukraine will exceptionally have the option to directly apply for a virtual mobility grant

For the full list of eligibility criteria, see the call documentation below.

When to apply

The Culture Moves Europe calls operate on a rolling basis. This means that the call period is relatively long, with evaluation periods at the end of every month during the application period.

This second round is open from 2 October 2023 until 31 May 2024, 23.59 CET (Central European Time).

Applicants whose project have been selected will have one year starting from the date of signature of their grant agreement to complete their project.

Timeline

Opening of the Call for Individual Mobility – 2 October 2023

Monthly deadlines running from 2 October 2023 to 31 May 2024 (23:59:59 CEST)

31 October 2023 23:59:59 CET 30 November 2023 23:59:59 CET

No monthly deadline in December 2023.

31 January 2024 23:59:59 CET

29 February 2024 23:59:59 CET

31 March 2024 23:59:59 CET

30 April 2024 23:59:59 CEST 31 May 2024 23:59:59 CEST

*Each applicant can apply only once to this call, and so to only one monthly deadline.

Notification of results

6 to 8 weeks after the monthly deadline.

Earliest start of the mobility project

60 days after the monthly deadline for which the application was submitted and not before receipt of the signed grant agreement from the selected applicant.

Mobility project period

For 1 year, from the signature of the grant agreement by both parties, and no later than 31 May 2025.

Inclusive and sustainable

Accessibility and inclusivity are at the heart of Culture Moves Europe.

Culture Moves Europe will offer a special financial support to people living with disabilities and those having children below the age of 10. It will also provide special support to those travelling to and from overseas countries and territories as well as the outermost regions of the EU. The mobility scheme has a particular focus on emerging artists and will aim at maintaining gender and geographical balance among its grantees.

Culture Moves Europe is equally committed to operate in a sustainable and environmentally responsible way. The mobility action does not support air travel below a distance of 600km and encourages grantees to use more sustainable means of transport through extra financial top-ups.

Funded by the European Union, Culture Moves Europe is implemented by the Goethe-Institut e.V.

