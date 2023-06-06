Home » Greentech Events: NATURANCE 14-15 Juni 2023 Webfestival
Greentech Events: NATURANCE 14-15 Juni 2023 Webfestival

NATURANCE 14-15 Juni 2023 Webfestival

Was? NATURANCE Webfestival

When? 14-15 June 2023

Where? The first NATURANCE web festival takes place online.

The inaugural NATURANCE web festival will take place on June 14-15, 2023 and will feature thematic discussions, interactive workshops and presentations of innovative solutions that encourage dialogue and provide industry insights into nature-based finance, investment and insurance tools.

Insurance industry meets Greentech

The event brings together finance professionals with nature-based solutions experts, insurers with disaster risk professionals, European, regional and local policymakers with innovators, but also anyone with expertise or interest in financial innovation and insurance tools for ecosystem and biodiversity restoration .

