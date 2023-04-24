Greentech heaters: industry demands corrections in law

The plumbing and heating specialist companies in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have called on the Bundestag members of all parties from the state to ensure improvements to the controversial building energy law. The draft approved by the Federal Cabinet last Wednesday will be fatal for many homeowners, the Mecklenburg-Western Pomeranian SHK (Sanitary, Heating, Air Conditioning) association warned today.

Without sufficient transition periods and an adjustment to the planned subsidies, a socially acceptable ecological conversion will not succeed.

Pure gas or oil heating systems can no longer be installed

The industry expects a clear signal from all democratic members of the Bundestag from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, for the benefit of the residents of this federal state. According to the association, there are currently more than 340,000 gas and oil heating systems in MV. About half of the systems are more than 20 years old. Around two-thirds of the approximately 390,000 residential buildings in the state were built before 1990.

Heating industry calls for corrections to the law

According to the SHK association, the owners face enormous costs, especially in older houses with a low level of renovation. In some cases, a complete energetic refurbishment will be necessary in order to achieve the flow temperature required for a heat pump. “Since district heating is not an option in most parts of the country and biomass is excluded from funding, there is not much left,” said the association’s managing director Kay Wittig.

The federal government passed the reform of the Building Energy Act on Wednesday, even though Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) put his concerns on the record. Accordingly, it remains the case that from January 1, 2024, every newly installed heating system must be operated with 65 percent renewable energies.

Old heating technology only with exceptional approval

Pure gas or oil heating systems should therefore no longer be newly installed. However, there should be exceptions, transition periods and comprehensive funding. Wittig complained that the support planned in the law only applies to the replacement of the heating system and not to energy-related refurbishment.