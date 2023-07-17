this is how you send your goods back

Image source: pexels / Karolina Grabowska

BuyZOXS is an online shop for used electronic devices – whether smartphones, notebooks or Playstations, you will find a wide selection here. But what if you no longer like what you bought after ordering? Find out here how you can successfully return your order.

Buy used electronics and media cheaply – BuyZOXS makes it possible. However, it can sometimes happen that what you ordered does not meet your expectations and has to be sent back. With some shops, the return shipment is then difficult. We will show you how you can easily return the goods you have ordered from BuyZOXS.

How is the return at BuyZOXS possible?

There is a Right of Withdrawal, which allows you to revoke a contract within 14 days without giving a reason. To exercise this right of withdrawal, you only need to send a declaration to ZOXS GmbH. This can be done by post, fax or email. You can view a sample withdrawal form directly on the homepage.

BuyZOXS returns – it’s that easy:

Inform ZOXS GmbH about yours decision to withdraw from the contract. You can choose the pattern or write your own text. It is important that the letter includes the name, address, contact details and order information. For the revocation you can use the post, fax or e-mail choose. It absolutely should within 14 days done, so opting out via email is probably the best option. After this period has expired, you can no longer revoke the purchase contract without giving reasons. You are then legally obliged to comply with the contract and keep the purchased goods, unless there is a different situation that may be covered by the statutory provisions on exchange or warranty. Once ZOXS GmbH has received your notification, can you Return the goods for a fee.

An exception is a guarantee case for electrical items. In this case you can send the goods back to ZOXS free of charge. All you need is a returns label.

