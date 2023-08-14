Greentech Hessen: Solar and PV boom continues

In the federal state of Hesse, renewable energies and green tech have become increasingly important in recent years. The state government and various actors in Hesse have worked harder to promote the use of renewable energies and to develop innovative technologies in the field of green technology.

Above all, solar energy and photovoltaics (PV) are booming in the federal state – and experts see no end.

The head of a solar company in Kiedrich im Rheingau, Markus Wagner, says, for example: “My grandchildren are retired until all suitable roofs are covered with solar modules.”

Greentech Solar Betriebs assembles 200 to 250 systems per year

His company, which has 27 employees, has orders until the end of 2023. “We assemble 200 to 250 systems a year.” According to Wagner, customers are primarily private individuals, but also, for example, the city of Wiesbaden and the state of Hesse with public buildings.

The managing director of the Hessen State Energy Agency, Karsten McGovern, also emphasizes: “The boom goes on and on.” The strong demand due to rapidly increasing energy costs after the outbreak of the Ukraine war is driving him.

“Many also want to contribute to the energy transition and climate protection.”

Solar cadastre provides assistance when searching for PV and Greentech

for Hesse shows anyone interested on the Internet with just a few clicks the suitability of their roof for

The updated solar cadastre for Hesse shows anyone who is interested on the internet with just a few clicks the suitability of their roof for photovoltaic systems. “Certainly more than half of all roofs are worth it,” says McGovern.

Greentech Hessen: Renewable energies are growing

In the federal state of Hesse, renewable energies and green tech have become increasingly important in recent years.

The state government and various actors in Hesse have worked harder to promote the use of renewable energies and to develop innovative technologies in the field of green technology.

Focus on renewable energy sources and green technology

Renewable energy sources: Hessen has a variety of renewable energy sources such as wind energy, solar energy, biomass and hydroelectric power. Wind energy in particular has gained momentum in recent years, both onshore and offshore. Several wind farms are in operation and other projects are in the planning stage.

Several wind farms in operation, further cleantech projects in planning

Photovoltaics: Solar energy is also being increasingly used, both in the form of large solar parks and through photovoltaic systems on the roofs of residential and commercial buildings. The falling cost of solar technology has increased the appeal of this energy source.

Greentech research and innovation

Hessen is also known for its activities in the field of green tech innovation. Several universities and research institutions in the state are dedicated to the development and research of new technologies in the energy and environmental sectors.

This includes areas such as energy storage, energy efficiency, electromobility and sustainable construction.

Energy efficiency, electromobility and sustainable construction methods.

Funding programs: The Hessian state government has introduced a number of funding programs and incentives to support the expansion of renewable energies and the use of green tech. These measures aim to encourage investments in clean technologies and boost the regional economy.

Increasing energy efficiency is gaining in importance

In addition to generating renewable energy, increasing energy efficiency also plays an important role. Hesse has taken initiatives to promote energy-efficient renovation of buildings, to modernize industrial plants and to switch to more environmentally friendly transport alternatives.

Challenges for renewable energies and greentech

Challenges: Despite the progress, there are also challenges in the field of renewable energies and green tech in Hesse. This includes the acceptance of wind turbines in certain regions, ensuring grid stability in the face of strongly fluctuating renewable energy production and coordination between different authorities and interest groups.