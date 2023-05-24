Greentech Index: Pelletheizung – TechFieber Greentech Live

A pellet heating system can be an efficient heating system and also contribute to climate protection, especially when compared to fossil fuels such as oil or coal.

Pellet heaters burn wood pellets made from pressed wood residues and sawdust. Compared to conventional wood-burning stoves such as fireplaces or tiled stoves, pellet heating systems are usually more efficient because they have an automatic pellet feed and a controlled combustion process. This enables efficient and even combustion, whereby a large part of the energy is released and used for heating.

Pellet heating can contribute to climate protection – as long as the pellets come from sustainably managed forests

The use of wood as a fuel in pellet heating systems can also contribute to climate protection if the pellets come from sustainably managed forests. As trees grow, they absorb carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. When the wood is then burned as fuel, the CO2 is released again. However, this can be considered CO2 neutral if for every tree felled a new tree grows back, which in turn absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere. This is called a closed carbon cycle.

Wood pellets with a lower CO2 balance – at least as a rule

Compared to fossil fuels, wood pellets usually have a lower carbon footprint because they bind CO2 while the tree is growing and only release what was previously absorbed when burned. In addition, modern pellet heating systems are equipped with efficient combustion technologies that minimize the emission of pollutants.

However, it is important to note that the efficiency and environmental friendliness of a pellet heating system depends on various factors, including the quality of the pellets, heating behavior and the maintenance of the heating system. It is advisable to consult a specialist before installing a pellet heating system and to take local conditions and requirements into account.

Reviews of pellet heaters

Although pellet heaters have many advantages, there are also some criticismsthat should be considered:

Price volatility: The price of wood pellets can fluctuate and depends on various factors such as wood availability, transport costs and demand. This can create uncertainty about heating costs, especially when compared to more stable-priced fossil fuels like natural gas. Dependence on wood resources: The use of wood as a fuel in pellet heating systems requires sufficient availability of wood resources. It is important to ensure that the wood pellets come from sustainably managed forests and that forest ecosystems are not overstressed. Transport and logistics: The transport of wood pellets can involve energy consumption and emissions, especially when the pellets have to be transported over long distances. The local availability of pellet suppliers and efficient logistics are therefore important aspects to consider. Storage and space requirements: Wood pellets must be stored in special storage rooms that are dry, well ventilated and dust-free. Storage requires sufficient space and regular refilling of the pellets. Maintenance and Cleaning: Pellet boilers require regular maintenance and cleaning to ensure optimal performance. This includes checking the pellet feed, cleaning the ash pan and inspecting the combustion unit. Fine dust emissions: Although modern pellet heating systems are equipped with efficient combustion technologies, they can still produce small amounts of fine dust emissions. It is important to use good quality pellets and to properly maintain the system to minimize emissions. Technical complexity: Pellet heating systems are technically more demanding than conventional heating systems such as oil or gas heating. This may require a qualified professional to install, maintain and repair the equipment.

