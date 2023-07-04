Greentech NRW: €10 million for private solar systems on balcony power plants

Even the woman, himself is the man! Sol is increasingly the motto for people who want to take their energy supply into their own hands. Politicians have now also recognized this and are promoting the expansion of renewable energies, protecting the climate and at the same time reducing electricity costs.

The largest German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia is now handing over 10 million euros in subsidies for so-called “tenant electricity”.

Balcony power plant solar PV system – photo: manufacturer PluginEnergy

Expand renewable energies, protect the climate, reduce electricity costs

The so-called tenant electricity in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is generated by solar systems on the roofs of residential buildings and consumed there directly, is to be funded with ten million euros.

The tenant electricity models are essentially about generating electricity locally. The self-generated electricity is used directly in the building or in ancillary systems in a direct spatial context by the tenant. A distinction is made between subsidized and non-subsidised tenant electricity variants.

Solar NRW: Funding for installation, preparatory roof work for photovoltaic systems

The state program is intended to support the installation and preparatory roof work for photovoltaic systems on buildings with subsidized housing. This was announced by NRW building minister Ina Scharrenbach (CDU) on Tuesday in Düsseldorf. Modernizations are funded with up to 5000 euros. The subsidy is calculated per apartment in the subsidized building.

The program aims to create incentives for public housing associations, cooperatives and other stakeholders in the housing market that are geared towards the common good. That is “good for the climate and the wallets of tenants,” emphasized Scharrenbach.

Balcony power plant solar PV system manufacturer PluginEnergy

Greentech NRW: Incentives instead of bans is our compass

In this model, the landlord produces electricity locally at the house and sells it to his tenants directly or through an electricity provider. This would make the landlord’s systems more profitable and reduce electricity costs for the tenants. The CDU politician argued that this would increase acceptance of climate-friendly construction and living. “Incentives instead of bans is our compass.”

Funding can be applied for from the approval authorities of the districts and urban districts. The “subsidy for tenant electricity NRW 2023” can be granted for all corresponding new construction projects and modernization projects that include at least one subsidized residential unit.

The ministry explained that a subsidy can also be applied for for construction projects that received approval from the public housing promotion of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia before 2023.

Sources:

BMWK

DPA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

