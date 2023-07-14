Greentech Recycling: Fortum Battery Recycling launches new battery recycling hub in Thuringia TÜThüringenThTüringen.

The Baden-Württemberg battery recycling specialist Fortum Battery Recycling is launching a new recycling hub in Türingen. The green tech company is planning

to set up a “production plant for sustainable secondary battery materials” in the industrial area of ​​Artern in Thuringia.

Fortum Battery Recycling confirms this in a press release, but does not give any details about the planned scope of the system.

It is clear, however, that the mechanical processing of old batteries and production waste is to take place at the site – i.e. like in the first German recycling plant from Fortum in Kirchardt in Baden-Württemberg, where commercial operations have been running since April of this year. In this process, the so-called black mass is produced.

According to the PM, the company “sees great potential in the Artern region and has already started discussions with local authorities about a development plan for black mass production”. However, the further processing of the black mass into the individual battery raw materials will not take place in Germany for the time being.

Fortum commissioned such a plant for hydrometallurgical processing in Harjavalta, Finland, in April. According to Fortum, this is now Europe’s largest recycling plant for electric car batteries with a closed circuit.

According to the press release, two more hydrometallurgical plants are planned to open in Europe by 2030, as well as about seven mechanical recycling plants for the production of black pulp.

In the message, Fortum praises the location and the interest from the region. “The industrial area of ​​Artern/Thuringia is centrally located in Germany and has short distances to the leading companies in the battery and automotive industries.