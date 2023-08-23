Greentech startup BoomerangPack gets 1.1 million for reusable packaging

Returnable packaging startup BoomerangPack has received pre-seed funding of EUR 1.1 million. The company intends to use the new funds to strengthen the areas of IT and sales.

The existing investors, including FIVE Investments GmbH, the logistics entrepreneur Navid Thielemann and Christian Flick, will be joined by three new, unnamed investors.

Greentech Startup BoomerangPack Financing Green Business VC 2

Greentech startup for reusable system for shipping packaging

The company, founded in 2022 by Christian Putz, Katharina Kreutzer and Marc Engelmann, has developed a reusable system for shipping packaging.

Marc Engelmann, CEO of Boomerang, comments on the deal: “In view of the economically difficult times for startups, we are of course all the more pleased that we were able to win new allies. We have also agreed on a second closing in order to be able to take on more partners.”

With the fresh capital, the areas of IT and sales are to be strengthened in order to place reusable packaging more prominently on the market.

TrendingBe there: Greentech.LIVE Conference FALL 23 (09/26-29/23)

Sources:

Boomerang increases pre-seed round to 1.1 million euros

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

