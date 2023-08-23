Drying and pickling tomatoes in the sun: instructions

Tomatoes are in high season in August. Whether you want to make use of the bountiful harvest or simply want to stock up on seasonal vegetables for the winter, now is the right time to dry tomatoes in the sun. The method is very simple and inexpensive.

Drying tomatoes in the sun: instructions

Whether as an accompaniment to pizza or as an addition to pasta sauce, perhaps simply with breakfast rolls: sun-dried tomatoes are used in numerous ways in our kitchen. Of course, they taste best when they come from their own cultivation. So you can dry and pickle tomatoes in the sun.

Which varieties are best?

Roma tomatoes are the best for beginners, as they have fewer seeds and more pulp than other varieties. In principle, however, you can dry all types of tomatoes, even cherry tomatoes. However, the rule of thumb when drying applies: Let tomatoes from the same variety dry together.

What advantages does the method bring?

1. They contain vitamins and fiber. What is so special about sun-dried tomatoes? The strong sunlight has drained them of water, but they still contain all the beneficial vitamins and fiber. They also contain sugar and have not lost their flavor when dried. Ultimately, they continue to be a valuable source of vitamins in autumn and winter and can be used to refine various dishes.

2. You can dry large amounts at once. So this variant is actually less expensive compared to drying in the dehydrator and oven. And you can then process and pack the entire harvest in one weekend.

3. You don’t waste electricity and save costs. This makes drying in the sun a cheap alternative to the other methods.

4. You don’t have to stand in the hot kitchen for hours. Who likes to spend the rest of the summer in a hot kitchen? It is much better to stay outdoors and enjoy the end of summer.

Drying tomatoes in the sun: what you should consider

Unlike the other methods (dehydrator, oven), when drying in the sun there are many other factors that can positively or negatively affect the end result. Such are among others:

The weather: So that the tomatoes can dry quickly and well, the weather should be warm and above all dry. If you currently have high humidity, the tomatoes will not be able to dry. Tomatoes need to be brought indoors, in a greenhouse or in a conservatory every evening. Tomatoes that dry outdoors attract pests and garden animals. To keep the insects away, you can cover the tomatoes with a fly screen. Wire mesh fences help against rodents and snail fences against snails.

Step-by-step instructions

1. Clean and rinse the tomatoes. Halve the fruit for small tomatoes, and cut into finger-thick slices for large ones.

2. Salt the tomato slices and sprinkle on a baking rack.

3. Lay out a table with parchment paper in a place that is as windy and sunny as possible. If necessary, protect the tomatoes from insects with a fly screen or cheesecloth.

4. Turn the tomatoes over every 4 hours, bring them indoors in the evening. After three to four days in the sun, the tomatoes should be completely dry.

5. Place about 220g sun-dried tomatoes in a 400ml mason jar along with 3 cloves of garlic and season with a pinch of basil, oregano, rosemary and thyme. Pour about 280 ml of olive oil into the glass so that the tomatoes are completely covered. Seal the jar and store in the pantry. The tomatoes should not be placed in the fridge, but in a dark and cool place in the house. Basement is also good for storage.

Caution: Sun-dried tomatoes can be stored for a maximum of 6 months. After opening, keep in the refrigerator and use within 2 to 3 days. If the tomatoes smell bad or become moldy or rotten, be sure to throw them away and do not eat them.

