Greentech startup KAYA supports climate finance in Africa

The Berlin startup KAYA aims to close the climate finance gap in developing countries by mobilizing green financial investments, especially in Africa.

The company’s focus is on bridging the gap between private issuers and developing regions in terms of accountability and climate justice. In addition, the KAYA approach should help the private sector to achieve climate protection goals.

KAYA is currently in talks with the governments of Angola and Tanzania to explore potential partnerships. The company aims to finalize an initial deal by the end of the year.

With the recent summit for a new global financing pact in Paris, KAYA is already making waves with its plans to mobilize financial investment in large-scale nature restoration and conservation projects.

“This is a fascinating time for ecosystem conservation and restoration,” said Chaitanya Sure, Co-Founder and Chief Climate Officer. “Private sector involvement in environmental markets is tremendously valuable for organizations implementing climate solutions at scale, but the latter are still too small a group to serve the planet’s urgent needs and growing market demands. This is the gap that KAYA should fill.”

KAYA says it is in talks with the governments of Angola and Tanzania to implement multi-year reforestation and firefighting efforts aimed at restoring and protecting up to 1 million hectares of natural ecosystems. An agreement with Angola is to be concluded by the end of the year.

