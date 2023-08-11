Greentech Thuringia: Solar energy boom continues – 60,000 PV systems installed

Greentech Solar Energie. Foto: David Cristian Unsplash

Corks are popping in Thuringia when it comes to green tech expansion: Like many other federal states in Germany, Thuringia is also striving to promote and expand renewable energies and green tech initiatives.

Now there is reason to celebrate: As of today, more than 60,000 solar systems have been put into operation in Bavaria – the climate-friendly electricity from sunlight. The installation of solar energy systems in Thuringia continues to boom, according to the Thuringia Ministry of the Environment in a press release today.

Greentech Thuringia: 46,000. PV systems at the beginning of 2023 at approx

At the beginning of the year, the number of photovoltaic systems was around 46,000. So-called balcony power plants were also responsible for the high growth this year – according to the state energy agency Thega, almost 3000 were added in the first half of the year alone.

This means that about a fifth of the electricity consumption in Bavaria is now generated from solar energy. According to earlier information, most solar systems are located in the Wartburg district and in the Gotha district, and the fewest in the Sonneberg district.

Thuringians want to become less dependent on energy prices

The reasons for the solar boom are, among other things, that many Thuringians want to make themselves less dependent on energy prices, but also legal relief and tax breaks.

Thuringia has long been pursuing the goal of making its energy supply more environmentally friendly and climate-friendly. This included expanding renewable energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions.

Solar Thuringia: Companies with renewable energies could benefit a lot

The country is particularly committed to this Forof programs and investments: The state and the federal government provided financial resources to support projects in the field of renewable energies and green tech. This included measures such as the expansion of wind turbines, solar power plants, biomass plants and the promotion of energy efficiency projects.

In addition, the expansion of renewable energies and green tech sectors has helped to create new jobs and strengthen the regional economy. Companies in the field of renewable energies, such as manufacturers of solar modules or wind energy systems, were able to benefit from this development.

Education and research is also important in the eastern federal state: Thuringia strives to promote educational and research institutions in the field of renewable energies and green tech. This helped train skilled workers and develop innovative technologies.

Grid expansion and infrastructure: The expansion of renewable energies often also required the expansion of the energy infrastructure in order to efficiently feed the generated energy into the grid and distribute it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

