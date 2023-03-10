It’s safe to say things are going great in Remscheid: the German heating and green technology manufacturer Vaillant wants to more than double its heat pump production with a new factory in Senica, Slovakia, in one fell swoop. As of May, Vaillant announced on Friday that only heat pumps would be manufactured in the plant on an area of ​​100,000 square meters.

300,000 heat pumps per year

300,000 heat pumps per year could be manufactured there. This increased Vaillant’s heat pump production capacities to more than half a million units per year. The family business also manufactures heat pumps at the Remscheid site as well as in France and Great Britain.

Greentech boom in heat pumps

With the start of the new factory, the company is driving its transformation forward, said CEO Norbert Schiedeck. Vaillant wants to become a leading manufacturer of heat pumps.

Almost one billion euros have been invested in the heat pump business since 2016, including ongoing projects. Further investments of the same magnitude are planned for the expansion of production and development capacities for heat pumps and for the associated digital services.

Founded in 1874, Vaillant produces heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology. The main product has been gas heating for more than 100 years.

In the 2021 financial year, Vaillant achieved sales of 3.3 billion euros with 16,000 employees. Even before the energy crisis, Vaillant’s sales of heat pumps had increased by more than 50 percent per year, it said. Demand increased again in 2022.