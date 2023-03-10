Home Technology Greentech: Vaillant builds 50% more heat pumps
Technology

Greentech: Vaillant builds 50% more heat pumps

by admin
Greentech: Vaillant builds 50% more heat pumps

It’s safe to say things are going great in Remscheid: the German heating and green technology manufacturer Vaillant wants to more than double its heat pump production with a new factory in Senica, Slovakia, in one fell swoop. As of May, Vaillant announced on Friday that only heat pumps would be manufactured in the plant on an area of ​​100,000 square meters.

300,000 heat pumps per year

300,000 heat pumps per year could be manufactured there. This increased Vaillant’s heat pump production capacities to more than half a million units per year. The family business also manufactures heat pumps at the Remscheid site as well as in France and Great Britain.

Geothermal energy: Lots of potential for using geothermal energy in NRW – according to a Fraunhofer study | Photo: Vaillant

Greentech boom in heat pumps

With the start of the new factory, the company is driving its transformation forward, said CEO Norbert Schiedeck. Vaillant wants to become a leading manufacturer of heat pumps.

Almost one billion euros have been invested in the heat pump business since 2016, including ongoing projects. Further investments of the same magnitude are planned for the expansion of production and development capacities for heat pumps and for the associated digital services.

Founded in 1874, Vaillant produces heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology. The main product has been gas heating for more than 100 years.

In the 2021 financial year, Vaillant achieved sales of 3.3 billion euros with 16,000 employees. Even before the energy crisis, Vaillant’s sales of heat pumps had increased by more than 50 percent per year, it said. Demand increased again in 2022.

You may also like

The “Monster Hunter Rise: Dawn” event missions “Supercooling...

Smart Abrasive System lowers energy consumption, blast media...

Diablo Three Kingdoms death game “Crouching Dragon: Heaven...

The Ukrainian government sent letters to Sony, MS,...

Why the hype surrounding Tiktok’s “Bold Glamor” filter...

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty players fight the first...

piqd | The freedom of virtual worlds

Free-to-play AI real-life drawing! Suitable for mobile phones,...

Nokia G22 – The new do-it-yourself smartphone is...

Technology life | “Zombie group” derivative problem WhatsApp...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy