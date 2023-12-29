“GTA 6” players sign a petition to “Skip 2024” and you can play it next year when it becomes 2025

Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Breaks Records with 90 Million Views in One Day

Rockstar Games uploaded the highly anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. The trailer, which was released earlier this week, garnered an astounding 90 million views in just one day, setting a new record for the gaming industry.

The immense popularity of the trailer is a testament to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming release of GTA 6. Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has confirmed that the highly anticipated game will launch in 2025, much to the delight of fans around the world.

In a surprising turn of events, some foreign players have come up with a creative idea to expedite the release of GTA 6. According to reports, a group of gamers have jokingly suggested that if everyone signs a petition titled “Skip 2024”, Rockstar Games will release GTA 6 a year early. While this idea may be nothing more than a lighthearted meme, it has sparked a heated debate within the GTA 6 community.

One player, @Gocrypalestine, expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the petition, speculating that Rockstar Games would simply delay the release to 2026 if the campaign were successful. On the other hand, @StingingGamer humorously suggested that the community could continue to fast forward time in a playful attempt to expedite the highly anticipated release.

It has been over a decade since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, and the gaming community is eagerly awaiting the next installment in the series. According to Take-Two, GTA 6 will be available on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. However, details regarding the PC release have yet to be announced.

As the anticipation continues to build, fans are eagerly awaiting further news and updates about the highly anticipated game. In the meantime, the gaming community is abuzz with excitement as they eagerly await the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025.

Source: UDN, Reddit

