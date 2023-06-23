Guild Esports signs partnership with Secretlab – Gamereactor

London-based esports organization Guild Esports, backed by David Beckham, has announced it has partnered with Secretlab for a one-year deal, with the chair maker becoming the team’s official gaming chair partner at its Sky Guild Gaming Centre. Headquartered in Shoreditch.

While the terms of the deal are under wraps, we’re told Secretlab will outfit the Guild facility with chairs, and the deal does come as the Guild and Razer end their previous gaming chair partnership.

“We are excited about our partnership with Secretlab. The Sky Guild Gaming Center is fast becoming a hub for high-level esports performances,” said Guild Esports CEO Jasmine Skee. “Our professional teams and players are the best, and Secretlab’s ergonomic chairs will ensure our athletes have the best equipment to perform at their peak.

Guild Esports

