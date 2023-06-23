Home » Guild Esports signs partnership with Secretlab – Gamereactor
Technology

Guild Esports signs partnership with Secretlab – Gamereactor

by admin
Guild Esports signs partnership with Secretlab – Gamereactor

London-based esports organization Guild Esports, backed by David Beckham, has announced it has partnered with Secretlab for a one-year deal, with the chair maker becoming the team’s official gaming chair partner at its Sky Guild Gaming Centre. Headquartered in Shoreditch.

While the terms of the deal are under wraps, we’re told Secretlab will outfit the Guild facility with chairs, and the deal does come as the Guild and Razer end their previous gaming chair partnership.

“We are excited about our partnership with Secretlab. The Sky Guild Gaming Center is fast becoming a hub for high-level esports performances,” said Guild Esports CEO Jasmine Skee. “Our professional teams and players are the best, and Secretlab’s ergonomic chairs will ensure our athletes have the best equipment to perform at their peak.

Guild Esports

See also  16-year-old Italian woman dies: how dangerous it is to make phone calls in...

You may also like

A plea for the ban on smartphones in...

In Canada yes to the law that obliges...

Media Markt & Saturn give away the VAT...

The Outer Worlds 2 may finally be coming...

In Canada yes to the law that obliges...

Amazon sells mobile air conditioners at bargain prices

Dual design Mini-ITX silver board, MSI MPG B760I...

Five on Friday: Keep your cool

Biometric facial recognition and AI Act: the perfect...

You need to create a new character to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy