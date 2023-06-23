Summary of the Football Association Cup-Yatai narrowly beat Nanjing City, Dalian, Zhejiang and Henan 4-3 to advance_Competition_Restricted Area_Google Ball

Original Title: Football Association Cup Overview-Yatai narrowly beat Nanjing City, Dalian, Zhejiang and Henan 4-3 to advance

According to news on June 22, Beijing time, the third round of the 2023 Chinese Football Association Cup will start, and 16 Chinese Super League teams will officially debut. A total of 5 games were played on the first match day. Among them, Dalian defeated Yanbian Longding 2-0, Zhejiang defeated Sichuan Jiuniu 4-1, Henan defeated Hunan Xiangtao 1-0, and Changchun Yatai narrowly defeated Nanjing 4-3. City, Meizhou Hakka eliminated Suzhou Soochow 5-3 on penalties.

Yanbian Longding 0-2 Dalianese

In the 2nd minute after the start of the game, the Dalian native ushered in his first shot. Fei Yu’s long shot from outside the penalty area was slightly higher than the crossbar; in the 12th minute, Wang Yu once again threatened the home team’s goal with a long shot, but unfortunately the ball also flew out of the baseline; The stagnant water on the field seriously affected the performance of the two teams. In the 42nd minute, Shang Yin got a semi-single-handed chance in an attack. In the 61st minute of the game, Tessonev made a pass from the left, and Shang Yin nodded from behind the penalty area and scored. The Dalian native broke the deadlock 1-0; After scoring the goal, the Dalian native led 2-0; at the end of the game, the Dalian native defeated Yanbian Longding 2-0 and successfully advanced to the top 16 of the FA Cup.

Sichuan Jiuniu 1-4 Zhejiang team

In the 16th minute after the start of the game, the captain of Zhejiang passed the ball to attack, the goalkeeper of Sichuan Jiuniu made a mistake, Evolo made a mistake and hit an empty goal, Zhejiang team led 1-0; in the 18th minute, Li Tixiang made a cross pass from the left side of the penalty area, Cheng Jin pushed and scored from the middle, Zhejiang team 2-0 Nine Bulls; in the 36th minute, Evolo was pushed down by a defensive player in the penalty area, the referee awarded a penalty kick, Gaudi made it overnight, and Zhejiang team led 3-0; in the 44th minute, Li Tixiang’s left-footed shot from the front of the penalty area once again expanded the score, and the Zhejiang team led 4-0. In the second half, the Zhejiang team rotated many players. In the 46th minute, Li Zhi made a cross from the left side of the penalty area, and Nansong got the ball in front of the goal. City; at the end of the game, the Zhejiang team easily defeated Jiuniu 4-1 to advance to the top 16.

Hunan Xiangtao 0-1 Henan Team

In the 11th minute, Wang Yuxuan blasted the goal from the front of the penalty area and was caught by Peng Peng; in the 20th minute, Gao Tianyu broke through to the penalty area from the right, and hit the crossbar with a strong shot; in the 24th minute, the Henan team made a 45-degree cross from the right, and Song Runtong entered the penalty area With a successful header, the Henan team led Hunan Xiangtao 1-0; in the 43rd minute, Tan Xiang got the ball from the left side of the penalty area, and after cutting inside, he shot with his right foot and went slightly wide; in the 90th minute, Sun Qi took the lead from the left. The ball forcibly broke through the defense of the two players, and then Peng Peng blocked the shot from a small angle with his legs at the goal line. In the end, the Henan team defeated Hunan Xiangtao 1-0 and successfully advanced to the next round.

Suzhou Dongwu 1-1 (penalty kick 2-4) Meizhou Hakka

In the 67th minute, Rodrigue made a pass from the left to make a dangerous move, Cui Wei shot a shot and made a contribution, and Meizhou led 1-0; in the 77th minute, Gao Dalun made a pass from the left, Wu Lei headed to equalize the score; at the end of the game, the two teams The 1-1 draw entered a penalty shootout. In the end, Gao Dalun hit the crossbar with a penalty and Liang Weipeng’s shot was saved by Guo Quanbo. The Meizhou Hakka made 4 free throws and eliminated Suzhou Soochow 4-2.

Nanjing City 3-4 Changchun Yatai

In the 9th minute of the game, Wang Jinxian changed the line in front of the penalty area, and the ball bounced to Leonardo’s feet. The latter scored the first goal with a push and Yatai led 1-0. In the 37th minute, Liao Chengjian dribbled the ball from the right rib , and then shot a cold arrow with his foot, and the ball missed the left post; in the 56th minute, Duan Yunzi made a counterattack in the penalty area to equalize the score; in the 64th minute, Jefferson pushed from the penalty area line to help the team 2-1 overtake; In the 71st and 72nd minutes, Serginho scored twice to help Yatai lead again 3-2; in the 88th minute, Cao Yongjing sealed the victory; in the 92nd minute, Masika Another goal was scored in the chaos in the penalty area; at the end of the game, Yatai narrowly beat Nanjing City 4-3 and advanced to the top 16. (DD) Return to Sohu to see more

