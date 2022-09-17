Since the launch of the Windows 11 system, Microsoft has been taking various measures to improve the security of the system, introducing various security features for the Edge browser. Recently, anti-virus solutions provider Malwarebytes discovered a technology that used technology to conduct scams by placing malicious ads in the “My Feed” area of ​​the Edge browser.

There are two images here, the first is a screenshot related to the malvertising campaign, from which we can see that the ad is displayed in front of potential victims as a virtual browser locker page;

The second diagram explains the steps on how to participate in the activity. Malwarebytes discovered that the adware works by redirecting potential targets to tech support scam pages.

At the same time, bots, VPNs, and geolocation are displayed on the actual ad page. Base64-encoded JavaScript strings for differentiation.

In just 24 hours, Malwarebytes exclusively acquired many different hostnames. One of the related domains is related to an individual who appears to be the director of a software company operating in Delhi, India. If you want to learn more about this malvertising, you can read about it in Malwarebytes’ blog post on the subject.