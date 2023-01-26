Home Technology Don’t like the full touch screen?Start-up company launches physical knob modification kit for Tesla | TechNews Technology New Report
The interiors of Tesla’s Model 3 and Y models use a whole 15-inch full-touch screen to integrate all function controls. Although it is full of technology, many car owners find it quite troublesome to actually operate it. Therefore, the new Norwegian Founder Greenmission launched a set of physical buttons and knobs for Tesla models.

Greenmission was established in Norway in 2019. It is a company that designs car charging equipment for Tesla models. At present, the only product “Tesla Wireless Phone Charger” can be installed in the storage space inside the center armrest of the front seat. It is compatible with Megsafe replacement Wirelessly charge products like iPhones and Airpods.

Recently, the company launched the “Ctrl-Bar” modification kit, which has two knobs and four buttons. Connect the mobile phone Bluetooth and Ctrl-Bar, and use the Tesla exclusive App to set the corresponding function of the knob and the button.

Since the operation needs to go through the mobile phone, Ctrl-Bar, and then to the vehicle system, there will be a little delay compared to using the central control screen directly, so Greenmission designed a set of small screens on the Ctrl-Bar, when the car owner uses the knob to control the temperature of the air conditioner and other functions , the small screen will display the control results of the knobs or buttons in real time, and then the corresponding information will also appear on the central control screen to ensure smooth operation.

Greenmission is currently collecting funds for Ctrl-Bar on the fundraising website Indiegogo, so if global Tesla owners want to install physical button knobs for their cars, they can fund support and enjoy global free shipping services.

(First image source: Greenmission)

