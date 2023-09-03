Home » Haier FD 100, the airtight refrigerator
Technology

Haier FD 100, the airtight refrigerator

by admin
Haier FD 100, the airtight refrigerator

Huge and designed in Italy (by the MED in Milan), the FD 100 refrigerator is also a concentrate of the best of Haier technology in this field: it has proximity sensors to warn of approaching people and light up, an external touch display, drawers with separate regulation of humidity and temperature and above all a compartment in which the presence of oxygen is practically eliminated, so as to reduce the oxidation (and therefore ageing) of the food to a minimum. On sale from 2024, it should cost around 5 thousand euros.

By Emanuele Capone

Shooting and editing Stefano Scarpa

See also  Price increase at 1&1: These DSL tariffs now cost more

You may also like

Minister of Transport hits the table

Chris Miller: “The chip war is much more...

Mow high meadows clean: high grass mowers from...

What is the “woke mind virus” that influences...

Simply retrofit DAB+ at home: tuner & receiver...

Sony Confirms Remote Release Date for PlayStation Portal:...

Crazy weather? Apps and gadgets to prepare for...

Switch 2 Rumors: Adding a New Function to...

Comment: Industrial electricity price brake is unnecessarily complicated

Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077 DLC and Major...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy