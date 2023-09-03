Haier FD 100, the airtight refrigerator

Huge and designed in Italy (by the MED in Milan), the FD 100 refrigerator is also a concentrate of the best of Haier technology in this field: it has proximity sensors to warn of approaching people and light up, an external touch display, drawers with separate regulation of humidity and temperature and above all a compartment in which the presence of oxygen is practically eliminated, so as to reduce the oxidation (and therefore ageing) of the food to a minimum. On sale from 2024, it should cost around 5 thousand euros.

By Emanuele Capone

Shooting and editing Stefano Scarpa

