Chaozhou Education Bureau Suspends School Operations Due to Typhoon Hai Kui

Chaozhou, Guangdong Province – The Chaozhou Education Bureau has announced that schools in Chaozhou City will remain closed for the next two days due to the approaching typhoon “Hai Kui”. The city is expected to experience strong winds of up to level 8 and gusts reaching level 10, accompanied by heavy rainfall.

Following the upgrade of the typhoon warning signal from blue to yellow by the Chaozhou Meteorological Observatory on September 3, the Education Bureau has implemented necessary measures to ensure the safety of students and staff. According to the “Implementation Rules of the Chaozhou Meteorological Bureau of the Chaozhou Education Bureau on the Establishment of an Education System to Cope with the Suspension of Typhoon and Rain”, primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, nurseries, and training institutions will remain closed until further notice.

Additionally, boarding schools that were scheduled to reopen on September 4 have been instructed to postpone their reopening until the typhoon warning signal has been lifted. Those students who have already returned to school are advised to stay on campus, and schools are prohibited from forcing students to go home. School leaders have been assigned the duty of ensuring the safety of students, implementing necessary defense measures, managing accommodations, and providing essential logistics support. Emergency supplies such as food, drinking water, power generation equipment, and obstacle-clearing tools have also been prepared to guarantee the safety and well-being of everyone on campus.

With the anticipation of the typhoon’s arrival, authorities are taking no chances and are fully focused on safeguarding the welfare of students and residents. While the closure of schools may cause some inconvenience, it is a necessary precaution to ensure the safety of everyone during this extreme weather condition.

As the Chaozhou Education Bureau closely monitors the situation and receives updates from the Chaozhou Meteorological Observatory, they will provide further information regarding the resumption of classes and reopening of schools. The Bureau urges all residents to stay tuned to local news and follow the instructions provided by the authorities to ensure their safety during this period.