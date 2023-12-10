Home » HALF PRICE SALE: Motorola G52 256GB for less than $3,500 pesos and interest-free months – Debate
Technology

HALF PRICE SALE: Motorola G52 256GB for less than $3,500 pesos and interest-free months – Debate

by admin
HALF PRICE SALE: Motorola G52 256GB for less than $3,500 pesos and interest-free months – Debate

Liverpool is currently offering a fantastic deal on Motorola smartphones. The popular G52 model with a whopping 256GB of space is now available for less than $3,500 pesos, with the option of interest-free monthly payments. This is an incredible opportunity for anyone in need of a high-quality, affordable smartphone.

But the savings don’t stop there. The Motorola Moto G31 is also on sale at Liverpool, with more than 2 thousand pesos off the original price. This budget-friendly smartphone boasts a great camera, perfect for capturing all of life’s special moments.

And if you’re in the market for a top-of-the-line smartphone at an unbeatable price, look no further than the Motorola G14. Liverpool is currently offering this model at half the price, making it a steal for anyone looking for a phone with exceptional sound and camera quality.

These fantastic deals on Motorola smartphones at Liverpool are too good to pass up. Whether you’re in the market for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model, there’s something for everyone at Liverpool. Don’t miss out on these amazing savings – head to your nearest Liverpool store and take advantage of these offers today!

See also  Mars Mech next-generation real-time strategy game "Space Gears" will start early access within this year- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

You may also like

Europe finds agreement on the Rider directive: so...

Rumor: Sega to reboot Altered Beast, Eternal Champions...

On the way to success: The Business Model...

List of cell phones that will be left...

This AI startup is worth two billion euros...

Photos: Review of Astronomical Wonders in 2023 |...

Another new flagship: Xiaomi K70 (Pro) with an...

when, at what time and how to see...

Meta launches Threads in Europe: the anti-Twitter social...

You can now check out your year in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy