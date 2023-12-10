Amazon Access: Helping Hispanic Communities Save during the Christmas Season

The Hispanic Market: A Key Player during the Christmas Season

A recent investigation carried out by Televisa-Univision and MediaPredict has confirmed that the Hispanic market in the United States is one of the most active during the Christmas season. The study shows that Hispanic consumers are 30% more likely to include cultural traditions in their celebrations, making them active buyers of food and gifts.

In fact, the study reveals that Hispanic consumers in the United States buy significantly more food than the general population. This group has gained more and more space in local celebrations due to their inclusion in cultural traditions.

However, it is no secret that Hispanic communities in North America, mostly immigrants, sometimes lack economic resources. To address this, Amazon has created the Amazon Access program to assist families who have savings needs.

Amazon Access offers include grocery delivery to eligible people who are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and a 50% discount on a Prime membership through Prime Access. Additionally, eligible customers can access information about programs such as accepting SNAP EBT payments and Prime Access on the Amazon Access page.

Amazon was one of the first retailers to launch online food purchasing with SNAP coupons, making EBT SNAP acceptance available to those eligible throughout the country. Residents in the United States can now buy groceries on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market, when available.

The Amazon Access program is a significant step in providing economic assistance and discounts to the Hispanic community in the United States, particularly during the Christmas season.