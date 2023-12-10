NBA Cup live, result of the In-season Tournament Final: Lakers vs. Pacers

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be the site of the first edition of the NBA In-Season Tournament tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, take on the Indiana Pacers.

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming into this game after a dominant performance against the New Orleans Pelicans. LeBron James scored 30 points, had five rebounds, and eight assists, while Anthony Davis contributed 16 points and 15 rebounds.

On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers are entering the game on a high note after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks. Their star player Tyrese Haliburton scored 27 points to lead the team to a 128-119 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team.

The first meeting of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers will take place this Saturday, December 9 at 20:30 ET at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The game can be watched in the United States through the ABC signal.

Fans can follow the Lakers vs Pacers game minute by minute to stay updated on all the action. It’s sure to be an exciting and competitive match between these two NBA powerhouses.

