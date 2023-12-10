Two Tickets Sold at Same Store in Southern California Win Mega Millions Jackpot

Two Mega Millions Tickets Share $197 Million Jackpot

A rare Mega Millions drawing has resulted in the jackpot being awarded to two tickets with the six winning numbers that were sold at the same store in Southern California. These two winners will now share the $197 million jackpot.

The California Lottery confirmed this past Saturday that the winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing held on Friday, December 8 were 21, 26, 53, 66, 70 and Mega Ball 13. The two tickets with these matching numbers were both sold at the same location – a gas station on Ventura Boulevard in Encino, a region located north of Los Angeles.

The California Lottery, formerly known as the California Lottery, announced on social media that the $197 million prize was won with two tickets sold at the same store in Southern California. Despite the rarity of the situation, the agency stated that while it’s unusual, similar occurrences have happened before.

While it has been confirmed that there were two winning tickets sold at the same location, the California Lottery has not yet disclosed how the jackpot will be distributed between the two winners. The amount each winner will take home, as well as the federal taxes to be paid by the winners, still need to be calculated.

This peculiar event comes following the recent controversy surrounding a similar incident, in which Edwin G. Castro, a Hispanic man, was certified by the California Lottery as the winner of the $2.04 billion Powerball lottery prize. Castro’s winning ticket was subject to a lawsuit from another man, José Rivera, who alleged that the ticket was stolen from him.

After a thorough investigation, the California Lottery confirmed that Castro is indeed the rightful winner of the Powerball prize. Castro has since invested his winnings in multiple properties and luxury items, while the dispute over the ticket continues.

The Mega Millions winners in Southern California will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipated as millions of people speculate about the identity of the lucky ticket holders who will share in the $197 million jackpot.

