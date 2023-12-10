New luxury hotel inaugurated in Varadero

New Luxury Hotel Opens in Varadero, Cuba

The Grand Aston Varadero Beach Resort, a new luxury hotel with over 500 rooms, has recently opened in the Varadero resort in Matanzas, Cuba. Located just 15 minutes from the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, the hotel is focused on the adolescent market segment and aims to receive guests from 11 years old and up.

According to Sergio Álvarez, the commercial director of Archipiélago International for the Americas, the Grand Aston Varadero is the latest addition to the Aston brand’s portfolio in Cuba, bringing the total number of rooms under its management to 3,500 across various tourist centers in the country.

The new hotel features five restaurants offering a variety of cuisines, including Nikkei, Venetian, signature, barbecue, bio-buffet, and Cuban cuisine. In addition, the hotel offers a range of cafes and bar services, as well as a spa with revitalizing treatments and extensive swimming pools with sun loungers and parasols.

Interestingly, the hotel’s opening comes at a time when Cuba is experiencing a crisis in basic services. However, it is not the only luxury hotel to open recently in the country. The Meliá Trinidad Peninsula resort, a beachfront accommodation with 401 rooms, was inaugurated on the Ancón peninsula in Trinidad, Sancti Spíritus, just 15 minutes from the historic center of Trinidad.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Cuba’s interest in investing in hotel facilities remains strong. The country’s commitment to developing its tourism industry is evident, especially during the peak tourist period. With new luxury establishments like the Grand Aston Varadero and the Meliá Trinidad Peninsula, Cuba continues to position itself as a top destination for travelers seeking high-end accommodations and experiences.