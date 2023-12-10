At least three dead, including a child, after a powerful tornado passed through Tennessee

A devastating tornado ripped through Middle Tennessee on Saturday, leaving death and destruction in its wake. Three people, including a child, were killed, and nearly two dozen others were injured and are being treated at a local hospital.

The powerful tornado was part of a severe storm system that also caused significant damage and knocked out power for about 85,000 customers in Tennessee on Saturday night, according to PowerOutage.us. The storm hit the region two years after a series of tornadoes, including 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky, left 81 people dead in Kentucky alone.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s tornado, Clarksville, a city located north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line, suffered significant damage. The local fire department posted photos on social media showing damaged homes, debris scattered on lawns, an overturned tractor-trailer, and insulation ripped from building walls. Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts expressed his sorrow for the devastating news and promised support for the affected families.

One local resident, Allie Phillips, described the terrifying experience of watching the tornado approach her neighborhood and the relief of finding her home had survived with minimal damage. Phillips noted that his daughter’s toys were damaged, but he was saddened to see his neighbor’s house missing a roof and another house almost completely disappeared.

The authorities have not provided further details about the victims, the number of damaged structures, or the extent of the injuries. The city of Clarksville has offered support to the affected families, and residents are coming together to help each other in the wake of the disaster.

As the community starts to recover from the storm’s devastation, the shocking aftermath serves as a reminder of the destructive force of nature and the resilience of the people affected.

