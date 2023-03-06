Home Technology Halo Infinite players have made over 1 million Forge creations
Technology

Halo Infinite players have made over 1 million Forge creations

by admin
Halo Infinite players have made over 1 million Forge creations

Following its release in November 2022, fans seem to be really enjoying their time with Halo Infinite’s very impressive Forge creation suite. We say this because as part of a new Xbox Wire blog post, 343 Industries has confirmed that over one million Forge creations have been made – and that’s as of January 2nd, which means two months after that figure Probably much higher.

Beyond that, 343 revealed that 8.5 million custom game matches have been played through the Custom Game Browser since it launched in January, showing that Halo players are still very fond of playing community-generated content.

It’s all happening as Halo Infinite players prepare to enter the game’s third season, Season 3: Echoes Within, which debuts tomorrow, March 7.

See also  "Wolong: Heaven Falls" TGS production interview, the reason for a maximum of 3 players in a single game | 4Gamers

You may also like

Baldur’s Gate III Early Access owners will receive...

Buy cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 from €157...

Noname057’s pro-Russian hackers have attacked Italy for the...

Don’t charge your smartphone in bed at night

40 years since the first Motorola mobile phone:...

Idioms in software development: polymorphism and templates

A Dash-8 propeller airliner flew for 15 minutes...

Tech Diary — February 25, 2023

The Mobile World Congress tells us how the...

Honor Watch GS 3i released: 14 days long...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy