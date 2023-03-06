Following its release in November 2022, fans seem to be really enjoying their time with Halo Infinite’s very impressive Forge creation suite. We say this because as part of a new Xbox Wire blog post, 343 Industries has confirmed that over one million Forge creations have been made – and that’s as of January 2nd, which means two months after that figure Probably much higher.

Beyond that, 343 revealed that 8.5 million custom game matches have been played through the Custom Game Browser since it launched in January, showing that Halo players are still very fond of playing community-generated content.

It’s all happening as Halo Infinite players prepare to enter the game’s third season, Season 3: Echoes Within, which debuts tomorrow, March 7.