A senior “G fan” is dissatisfied with Google’s use of its own Tensor chip since Pixel 6, and also believes that Pixel 7 has not made progress in using Tensor 2. He shouted “If you don’t buy it, I won’t buy it, and it will drop 500 tomorrow.” Is it possible to force Google to switch to Android common The Qualcomm processor has aroused heated discussions among many netizens.

Running points still lose to mainstream Android chips

Google uses the Snapdragon 765G chip in the Pixel 5, and has switched to its own Tensor chip since the Pixel 6. The recently launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro use the second-generation Tensor chip (Google Tensor G2). According to the previous preliminary results, it lost to others. Android’s mainstream Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip isn’t even close to the next (2022) Snapdragon 888 chip.

Mobilecomm, a netizen in PTT, said that he has used Google nexus 6, nexus 7, Pixel & XL, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 4 & 4 XL and Pixel 5, and can be called a “senior G fan”. I don’t understand why the Pixel 6 started to use its own Tensor chip. “The Pixel 7 series seems to have made progress.” I mentioned that “the Pixel 4’s radar and face detection were also (used) generation and gave up.” I was surprised that the Tensor could be used. to the 2nd generation.

Google mentioned on its official website that the second-generation Tensor chip (Google Tensor G2) can improve the performance and efficiency of the Pixel, thereby extending battery life. However, some foreign media actually measured the Pixel 7 Pro, and the overall battery life still lost to Samsung and Apple. (Photo taken from the official website of the Google Store)

It has spent 4 years developing its own chips

He also proposed a boycott strategy of “you don’t buy it, I don’t buy it, tomorrow will drop 500”, hoping to make Google change its mind and switch to the Qualcomm processor commonly used in Android, which caused a lot of discussion.Most netizens think “impossible”The reason is also because when Google launched the Pixel 6 in 2021, it has said that it has spent 4 years developing its own chips, and it seems that it will use its own chips to fight against Samsung and Apple. In addition, it was mentioned that“Google’s strengths are reputation and enough money, both of which can keep them out longer than others.”

Fruit fans: happy to see Android catch up

Netizens further stated that some people mistakenly believe that self-research “will be a great success from the beginning”,“Why do consumers force Google to use Qualcomm? If Google can develop smoothly and have one more choice, wouldn’t it be a good thing for the market?”“If you don’t like to use other cards, the market will naturally give him the answer.” More “fruit fans” came forward and said that taking the tablet market as an example, Apple “has no rivals” in this segment, which led to Apple’s free price increase, “their own Get an iPhone, but would love to see Android catch up.”

In fact, each company already has its own chips. For example, Apple used the Apple Silicon processor as early as the iPhone 4. This year’s iPhone 14 Pro series uses the A16 chip; Samsung also has its own Exynos processor, and the European version of the Samsung S22 uses the Exynos 2200. .

