Sony recently released its latest Headphones for athletes and athletes presented. It is about off-ear headphoneswhich do not have to be inserted into the ear and are therefore special stable hold on the head and thus also during the hardest training not fall out should.

With the new ones Float Run Tried off-ear headphones Elektronikhersteller Sony probably the athletic to do us a favor. Who doesn’t know it: You hardly do anything in sports faster movementsloosen up In ear headphones and then fall out. Do you use any with Cableyou always get stuck somewhere.

The Float Run are designed to do just that impede. Because you have neither a cable, nor do you have to put them in your ear. You will be with one hanger attached to the ears, passing over the back of head from one ear to the other. In the introductory video this is very obvious:

Technical Equipment

The listeners are with me 16 mm Drivern equipped and promise wide and natural sounddue to the fact that they are not im, but only in front of the ear sit. In addition, they should Echowhich is produced by the body during sport, are largely suppressed.

Also, the Float Run IPX4 waterproof and should one Battery life of up to 10 hours 1 hour of playtime is guaranteed with a 10-minute charge. You only weigh 33 Gramm.

With the help of the smartphone you can also use the headphones via voice control serve. Otherwise there are three on one of the brackets simple buttons for switching on and off, fast forward and rewind and volume.

price and availability

In the Delivery In addition to the off-ear headphones, a USB-C Charging cable and a small black bag for storage. The device itself is schwarzwhich are small speakers on the ears white.

Sony Float Ear is expected to be released in February be released this year and for a price of 129,99 US-Dollar to be available.

