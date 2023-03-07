Home Sports Brazil prepares bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup
Sports

Brazil prepares bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

by admin
Brazil prepares bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

Brazil will bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, the South American nation’s sports ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said on Twitter that the country’s bid “is being constructed by the government and sports bodies,” including the Brazilian soccer confederation.

Both Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo mayors have expressed interest in having their cities host the final if Brazil wins the bid.

A joint bid of Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany as well as another of South Africa are also in contention. Soccer executives in the United States have recently said they’re considering a bid to host the tournament either in 2027 or 2031.

Brazil held the men’s World Cup in 1950 and 2014.

This year’s Women’s World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA is expected to announce its choice next year.

“We are starting to deal with this now. We have until March to show our interest and until May to work on it,” sports minister Ana Moser told website GE. “We are talking to the Brazilian soccer confederation and (potential) host cities.”

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience

Brazil

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

See also  Women's football, in Congo the referee is kicked and punched by the players - Corriere TV

You may also like

Champions League round of 16: Benfica gives Bruges...

Draw in the DFB Cup: Bayern against Freiburg,...

Barça stands up to Olympiacos but it was...

2nd division: Arminia Bielefeld releases coach Scherning

Negreira case: Barça denounced by the prosecution for...

At least in the pre-play-offs thanks to DiDomenico

Wout Weghorst: Man Utd forward touched Anfield sign...

Chess: Armageddon Championship Series live at WELT –...

Lance Stroll raced in Bahrain GP 12 days...

Champions League: Latest news and match reports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy