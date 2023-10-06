Headphones with noise canceling: The best models

PR/Business Insider

Whether in the office, in the gym or on the train: If you want to enjoy music or podcasts undisturbed, you should choose headphones with Active Noise Canceling (ANC). This function filters out annoying background noise.

Many good noise-cancelling headphones – whether over-ear or in-ear – come with other useful features, such as a transparency mode or speech recognition.

The best over-ear model is the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless*, while the Sony WF-C700N* is particularly impressive when it comes to in-ear plugs.

Street noise, colleagues chatting or a screaming child on the plane: sometimes it would be nice to be able to mute the environment. Headphones with active noise cancellation make exactly that possible: the microphones perceive the ambient noise and generate counter-sound. This means that the noises cancel each other out before they reach your ears – and you can enjoy music or your favorite podcast undisturbed. The selection of headphones with noise canceling is huge. For an overview, we have selected the three best over-ear and in-ear headphones with active noise cancellation and for different applications.

The best noise-canceling headphones at a glance:

Test winner at Stiftung Warentest: Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

Stiftung Warentest regularly examines headphones. In the last comparison, Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless shared first place with a model from Bowers & Wilkins – both headband headphones scored “good” (1.7). In terms of sound, noise reduction and wearing comfort, the Sennheiser headphones were also “good”, and the battery and durability were even “very good”.

The noise cancellation of the Momentum 4* is adaptive – it automatically adjusts to the noise level of the environment. Of course, you can also adjust the intensity manually in the Sennheiser Smart Control app or by swiping on the earphones. Practical: You can also use the touch controls to pause the music, adjust the volume or fast forward within a song. With one charge you can listen to music, podcasts, etc. for up to 60 hours – with Bluetooth and noise canceling turned on. Speaking of Bluetooth: Unlike many modern headphones, you can even connect the Sennheiser to a device, such as your smartphone or laptop, using the included aux cable.

Der Amazon-Bestseller: Anker Soundcore Life Q30

Another headphone model is ahead at Amazon: the bestseller here is the Anker Soundcore Life Q30*. These headphones come with three different ANC modes: In “transport” mode, the microphones filter out engine noise on an airplane, for example. With the “Outdoor” setting, the noise canceling specializes in street noise and wind, while in the “Indoor” mode it focuses on conversations and other background noises. In the Soundcore app you can also choose between eleven white noise sounds. White noise is a steady noise that promotes relaxation or concentration for many people.

Thanks to NFC pairing, the Soundcore Life Q30 is quickly paired with your smartphone: all you have to do is tap your phone on the right ear cup to establish a connection. You can then pair two different devices with the headphones, for example to quickly switch between a video and a call. The headset headphones can be folded up and stored in a travel case to save space – so they fit in any bag.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: Pre-order new headphones

With the QuietComfort series from Bose, noise canceling is already in the name. So it’s no wonder that the QuietComfort 45, for example, consistently impresses in practical tests with top-class noise suppression. A new over-ear model will soon join Bose’s NC headphones: the QuietComfort Ultra* will be released on October 10th.

The manufacturer promises its best noise cancellation to date and pairs it with other useful features. Immersion mode offers you 3D sound that makes you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action. Music and call control takes place directly on the earphones – but you can even switch the headset headphones on and off by moving your head. In addition to normal noise canceling, the QuietComfort Ultra also has a “Wind Block” function that blocks wind noise. The introductory price of the new Bose headphones is around 500.00 euros.

This is how the Bose QuietComfort 45 performs at Stiftung Warentest

ANC: These headphones have the best noise cancellation

“Flawless noise canceling” from Sony: WF-C700N

The Sony WF-C700N* impressed Stiftung Warentest with “flawless noise canceling,” and they also scored plus points for their comfort and operation. Overall, there was a “good” rating (1.9) for the in-ears.

The app offers you a 20-level spectrum from active noise cancellation to transparency mode. They also have wind suppression for phone calls on the go, so that your voice reaches the other person clearly and undistorted. Clever: The Sony Buds have intelligent environment recognition, with which they can recognize your office or gym, for example, and automatically adjust the noise reduction – without you having to activate the noise canceling yourself. Thanks to IPX4, the headphones are protected against splash water – rain or sweat cannot harm them, so they are your loyal companions even outside and in the gym.

For sports: in-ear headphones with noise canceling from JBL

If you are looking for new headphones primarily for sports, then the JBL Reflect Flow Pro* are the right choice: These earbuds are specially designed for sporting activities – whether you are running, climbing, going to the gym or swimming. In addition to three different sized silicone plugs, four stabilizers ensure a firm hold.

The long battery life also speaks in favor of the JBL in-ears: they last up to ten hours on one charge, and at least eight with ANC switched on. The noise cancellation on these headphones is adaptive, meaning it automatically adjusts to the ambient noise. Practical: Thanks to the voice assistant integration, you can activate the Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa or another voice assistant of your choice via the Reflect Flow Pro.

The classic among headphones with noise canceling: Apple AirPods Pro 2

The first generation of AirPods Pro already had excellent noise canceling – and according to Apple, the second generation does it twice as well. The ANC also proves to be strong in practice: the noise suppression scored “very good” at Chip.de and Stiftung Warentest. In adaptive transparency mode, the AirPods filter out ambient noise so that they can be heard pleasantly loud and you can still enjoy your music – even when you’re driving in traffic or having a conversation.

If you have an iPhone, you can fully utilize the functionality of the AirPods Pro 2*. Features such as 3D sound or head tracking, in which the headphones automatically register your movements and positions and adapt the sound accordingly, are unfortunately only available with paired Apple devices. You can control music playback, call acceptance and ANC using the touch bar on the earplugs.

Conclusion: These are the best headphones with noise canceling

In order to find the right headphones with noise canceling, you should definitely think about when you will use the headphones the most before buying them. Small in-ears are best suited for sports because they sit light and secure in the ear and are resistant to sweat and splash water. Even if you’re often on the move, the earplugs are practical: they fit in every bag. In any case, make sure that the silicone plugs fit well in the ear – because if ambient noise gets past the headphones, even the active noise canceling can do little.

Over-ear headphones are probably a better choice for long train rides or flights, at work or while gaming. They have a longer battery life and are often more comfortable to wear over long periods of time because they don’t sit in the ear canal. Which model is ultimately right for you depends on your personal comfort and usage needs.

