Fitbit users will be able to log in with their Google account starting June 6

Google had already announced last year that it would gradually transfer Fitbit users to Google accounts, and now the first step has begun. From June 6th, Fitbit users will be able to log in with a Google account, and although the existing Fitbit account will not be affected for the time being, Google plans to force all newly opened Fitbit devices to use a Google account within the year. Support for Fitbit accounts will end in 2025. In the future, it is an inevitable trend to link the Fitbit account with the Google account and gradually transfer to the Google account.

Google says integrating accounts is a way for users to “easily manage all connected apps and devices.” After transferring accounts, you can adjust related settings through the Fitbit app or Google settings page. When transferring, users will have the opportunity to adjust data settings. Google previously stated that they understand that users will be concerned about data security, and they promised not to use personal health data on Google Ads.