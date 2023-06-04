Hong Kong Financial Secretary Chen Maobo: Supporting local consumption is one of the main strategies to stabilize the overall economic situation in the first half of the year_Oriental Fortune Network

On June 4, Chen Maobo, the Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, published an essay on the website of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, saying that the second phase of consumer coupons will be issued in the middle of next month (July 16), and the existing payment tools will continue to be used to collect coupons. Qualified citizens who are not required to go through any formalities.

Chen Maobo said that supporting local consumption is one of our main strategies for stabilizing the overall local economy in the short to medium term, especially in the first half of this year. After the strong rebound in the first quarter of this year, the growth rate of local consumption has slowed down slightly in April, and the value of retail sales has further increased to nearly 35 billion yuan. pressure. Compared with before the epidemic, the value of retail sales and the revenue of restaurants have recovered to about 90% of the levels in the same period in 2018 and 2019.

Chen Maobo said that although the number of tourists visiting Hong Kong and the capacity of the airport have only recovered to about 50% before the epidemic, but as the shipping industry actively expands manpower, Hong Kong’s transport capacity and reception capacity are expected to continue to recover, and the number of tourists visiting Hong Kong is expected to gradually pick up .

Original title: Hong Kong Financial Secretary Chen Maobo: Supporting local consumption is one of the main strategies to stabilize the overall economic situation in the first half of the year