Heat transition is a bottomless pit

The heat transition in Germany will be expensive. One expert has now described the home conversion as the largest infrastructure project since post-WWII reconstruction. It will cost “a hell of a lot of money”. Municipalities in the east of the country have an advantage.

According to Robert Brückmann, Head of the Competence Center Municipal Heat Transition (KWW), the heat transition planned by the federal government will affect around 20 million houses in Germany. These would have to be converted. For him, this is no less than “Germany’s largest infrastructure project since the country was rebuilt after the Second World War,” as he explained in an interview.

Without naming a specific amount, Brückmann assumes that the heat transition will “cost an insane amount of money”.. The support of the municipalities is therefore of great importance in order to ensure a reliable and secure heat supply and to promote local value creation (source: Welt).

The KWW wants to provide this support as part of the German Energy Agency. The approximately 10,700 German municipalities are to be helped to redesign their heat supply and to develop an individual heat plan. Especially the Municipalities in the East have an advantage here, according to Brückmannas they already have “very, very many” heat networks that will play a crucial role in the heat transition.

KWW: Need to discuss decarbonization

Although the heat sector about 60 percent of German energy consumption is, in Brückmann’s opinion, there is not enough talk about the decarbonization of the sector. The competence center, which opened in April 2022, therefore offers the municipalities a kind of suitcase with possible solutions for local decarbonization: “The suitcase does not contain a ready-made concept, but rather options that may or may not come into question under certain conditions.”

